Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,791.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $29,791.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,525.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.84 or 0.05960313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00209817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.58 or 0.00618363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00648743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00073338 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,297,505 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

