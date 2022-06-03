Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $5.69. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 60 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

