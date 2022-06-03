Raymond James Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $109.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.