Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $10,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $10,230.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $9,432.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $9,212.50.

On Friday, May 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $9,212.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $9,377.50.

On Monday, May 16th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $9,762.50.

On Friday, May 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $9,817.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $9,680.00.

On Monday, May 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $10,505.00.

On Friday, May 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $10,780.00.

RDI opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDI. TheStreet downgraded Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

