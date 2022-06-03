Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($83.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($107.54) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

