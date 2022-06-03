Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($83.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($107.54) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.