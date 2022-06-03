Refinable Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $1.97 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00624658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00415332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031442 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

