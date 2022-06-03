Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1,309.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 26,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

