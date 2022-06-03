Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002413 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $181.86 million and $7.75 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

