Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 881,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 273.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

