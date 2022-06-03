Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company. It focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes REVTx-99, REVTx-200 and REVDx-501. Revelation Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Petra Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Revelation Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REVB opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Revelation Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company is developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99a for the prevention or treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, variants of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinosinusitis, and others; REVTx-99b for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

