Reviewing Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Omnichannel Acquisition and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A RenaissanceRe 0 1 2 0 2.67

RenaissanceRe has a consensus target price of $190.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%.

Volatility & Risk

Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -46.97% 3.02% RenaissanceRe -2.68% 4.25% 0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and RenaissanceRe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A RenaissanceRe $5.28 billion 1.28 -$40.15 million ($4.85) -31.44

Omnichannel Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RenaissanceRe.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

