Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,221. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

