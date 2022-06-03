RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $962,918.40 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. 1,359,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.95.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
