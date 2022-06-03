RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.