Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Rise (RISE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Rise has a market capitalization of $237,970.33 and $79.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 198,481,118 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

