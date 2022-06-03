Ritocoin Market Cap Reaches $99,757.02 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ritocoin has a market cap of $99,757.02 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.15 or 0.00691439 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00417450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,701,606,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,689,308,377 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.