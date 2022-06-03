RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Jordan W. Graham Sells 1,000 Shares

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RLI stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.40. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,822,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

