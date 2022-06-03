Robert F. Buesinger Sells 14,427 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westlake by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after acquiring an additional 588,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $115,498,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

