Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

