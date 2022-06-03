Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Raised by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $30.77. 382,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,218,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.65.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

