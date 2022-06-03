Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $52.00. The stock traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $31.24. 139,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,218,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.65.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 81.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 39.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

