Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

