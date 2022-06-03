Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. 3,057,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,049,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ross Stores by 59.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after buying an additional 183,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.