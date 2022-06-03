Royal Bank of Canada Cuts UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $27.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.70.

PATH stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.33.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

