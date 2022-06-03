RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $29,608.69 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $93.35 million and approximately $9,970.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $29,608.69 or 0.99831530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

