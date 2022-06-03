Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ryder System by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after acquiring an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,804,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE R traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $81.60. 508,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

