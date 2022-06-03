Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $80.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

