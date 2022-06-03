Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.40 – $14.40 EPS.

NYSE:R traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.83.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

