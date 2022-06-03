SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,878.00

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $59.30 million and approximately $24,878.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00891749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00433992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

