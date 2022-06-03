Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.80.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,607. The company has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,544,985. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $157,485,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $8,148,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

