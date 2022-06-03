Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) dropped 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 4,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,565,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

IOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.83.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

