Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 2.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.57. 6,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,703,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

