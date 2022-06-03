Sangoma Technologies’ (STC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

STC opened at C$11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$9.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.