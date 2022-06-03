Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,860. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

