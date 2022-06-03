Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($193.55) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($215.05) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

