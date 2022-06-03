Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 81,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536,918. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

