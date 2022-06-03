Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 29th

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Science Applications International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.76 on Friday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

