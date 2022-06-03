Scott B. Flaherty Sells 2,360 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $88,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WLFC stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

