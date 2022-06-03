Scott Milsten Sells 14,949 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $404,818.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,730.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 728,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 78,643 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.