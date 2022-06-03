Scrypta (LYRA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 125.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 123.3% higher against the dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $95,747.40 and $20.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000983 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 23,137,621 coins and its circulating supply is 21,537,621 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

