Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 14th

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $179.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHIP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

