SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 174,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 131.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.