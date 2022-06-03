Secret Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $240.95 million and $11.73 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00197767 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001202 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00333813 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars.

