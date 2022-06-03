SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.70)-($0.61) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.67). The company issued revenue guidance of $475-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.98 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

SCWX stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

