SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,545 ($19.55) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.82) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,396.09 ($17.66).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,084 ($13.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,245.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,301.46. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 1,045 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.08).

In other SEGRO news, insider Mary Barnard purchased 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,093 ($13.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($37,959.07).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

