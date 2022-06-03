Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.03 million.Semtech also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. 10,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. Semtech has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.