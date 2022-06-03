Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.Semtech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.73.

SMTC stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. 10,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,748. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. Semtech has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

