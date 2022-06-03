Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,748. Semtech has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

