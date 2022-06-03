Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces Dividend of $0.67

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.6693 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.
Shares of SGHIY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Shanghai Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.
Shanghai Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)
