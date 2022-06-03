Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $245.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.37.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $269.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day moving average of $287.78. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $549,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $277,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

